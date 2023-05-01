Företagskatalog
Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Children's Hospital Los Angeles Löner

Children's Hospital Los Angeless löner varierar från $80,595 i total ersättning per år för en Finansanalytiker i den lägre delen till $161,700 för en Mjukvaruingenjör i den högre delen. Levels.fyi samlar anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Senast uppdaterad: 11/18/2025

Datavetare
$141K
Finansanalytiker
$80.6K
Mjukvaruingenjör
$162K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

Vanliga frågor

Den högst betalda rollen som rapporterats på Children's Hospital Los Angeles är Mjukvaruingenjör at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total ersättning på $161,700. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på Children's Hospital Los Angeles är $140,700.

Andra resurser