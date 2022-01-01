Chick-fil-A Löner

Företagskatalog
Chick-fil-As löner varierar från $31,200 i total ersättning per år för en Försäljning i den lägre delen till $227,562 för en Mjukvaruingenjör i den högre delen. Levels.fyi samlar anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på Chick-fil-A. Senast uppdaterad: 11/18/2025

Mjukvaruingenjör
5 $113K
6 $106K
7 $142K
8 $154K
9 $195K
10 $228K

Backend Mjukvaruingenjör

Dataingenjör

Datavetare
9 $167K
10 $207K
Kundservice
Median $32K

Försäljning
Median $31.2K
Chef för mjukvaruutveckling
Median $225K
Affärsoperationer
$184K
Affärsanalytiker
Median $104K
Affärsutveckling
$79.7K
Dataanalytiker
$101K
IT-teknolog
$184K
Produktdesigner
$70.4K
Produktchef
$177K
Programchef
$186K
Projektledare
Median $150K
Vanliga frågor

Den högst betalda rollen som rapporterats på Chick-fil-A är Mjukvaruingenjör at the 10 level med en årlig total ersättning på $227,562. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på Chick-fil-A är $151,996.

Andra resurser