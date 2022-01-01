Företagskatalog
Chewy
Chewy Löner

Chewys löner varierar från $41,392 i total ersättning per år för en Kundservice i den lägre delen till $557,200 för en Chef för datavetenskap i den högre delen. Levels.fyi samlar anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på Chewy. Senast uppdaterad: 11/18/2025

Mjukvaruingenjör
Software Engineer 1 $143K
Software Engineer 2 $207K
Software Engineer 3 $242K
Staff Software Engineer $362K

Maskininlärningsingenjör

Backend Mjukvaruingenjör

Full-Stack Mjukvaruingenjör

Business Intelligence Ingenjör

Forskningsvetenskapsman

Datavetare
Data Scientist 1 $116K
Data Scientist 2 $178K
Data Scientist 3 $226K
Staff Data Scientist $448K
Produktchef
Senior Product Manager $244K
Associate Director Product Management $298K

Chef för mjukvaruutveckling
Software Development Manager $304K
Director $519K
Produktdesigner
Median $170K

UX-designer

Finansanalytiker
Median $140K
Programchef
Median $219K
Teknisk programchef
Median $260K
Affärsanalytiker
Median $170K
Marknadsföring
Median $296K
Projektledare
Median $202K
Dataanalytiker
Median $157K
Chef för affärsoperationer
Median $128K
Personalavdelning
Median $200K
Marknadsoperationer
Median $61.3K
IT-teknolog
Median $230K
Affärsoperationer
$112K
Affärsutveckling
$487K
Kundservice
$41.4K
Chef för datavetenskap
$557K
Produktdesignchef
$201K
Rekryterare
Median $172K
Försäljning
$145K
Lösningsarkitekt
$251K

Dataarkitekt

Saknar du din titel?

Sök efter alla löner på vår kompensationssida eller lägg till din lön för att hjälpa till att låsa upp sidan.


Intjänandeschema

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietyp
RSU

På Chewy omfattas RSUs av ett 4-årigt intjänandeschema:

  • 25% intjänas under 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligen)

  • 25% intjänas under 2nd-ÅR (12.50% halvårsvis)

  • 25% intjänas under 3rd-ÅR (12.50% halvårsvis)

  • 25% intjänas under 4th-ÅR (12.50% halvårsvis)

Vanliga frågor

Den högst betalda rollen som rapporterats på Chewy är Chef för datavetenskap at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total ersättning på $557,200. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på Chewy är $204,651.

