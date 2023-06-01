Företagskatalog
Cherry
Cherry Löner

Cherrys löner varierar från $28,763 i total ersättning per år för en Datavetare i den lägre delen till $292,762 för en Dataanalytiker i den högre delen. Levels.fyi samlar anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på Cherry. Senast uppdaterad: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Affärsanalytiker
$154K
Dataanalytiker
$293K
Datavetare
$28.8K

Mjukvaruingenjör
$59.7K
Vanliga frågor

Den högst betalda rollen som rapporterats på Cherry är Dataanalytiker at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total ersättning på $292,762. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på Cherry är $106,963.

