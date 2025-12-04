Företagskatalog
Cervello
Cervello Projektledare Löner

Medianersättningspaketet för Projektledare in United States på Cervello uppgår till $180K per year. Visa uppdelningen av grundlön, aktier och bonusar för Cervellos totala ersättningspaket. Senast uppdaterad: 12/4/2025

Medianpaket
company icon
Cervello
Project Manager
Boston, MA
Totalt per år
$180K
Nivå
-
Grundlön
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$30K
År på företaget
6 År
Års erfarenhet
6 År
Vilka är karriärnivåerna på Cervello?
Senaste löneinlämningar
Företag

Plats | Datum

Nivånamn

Tagg

Års yrkeserfarenhet

Totalt / På företaget

Total kompensation

Grundlön | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Inga löner hittades
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Få Verifierade Löner i din Inkorg

Prenumerera på verifierade Projektledare erbjudanden.Du kommer att få en uppdelning av ersättningsdetaljer via e-post. Läs Mer

Vanliga frågor

Det högst betalda lönepaketet som rapporterats för en Projektledare på Cervello in United States ligger på en årlig total ersättning på $186,000. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på Cervello för Projektledare rollen in United States är $178,000.

