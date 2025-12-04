Företagskatalog
CERN
Jobbar du här? Hävda ditt företag
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Löner
  • Datavetare

  • Alla Datavetare löner

CERN Datavetare Löner

Medianersättningspaketet för Datavetare in Switzerland på CERN uppgår till CHF 62K per year. Visa uppdelningen av grundlön, aktier och bonusar för CERNs totala ersättningspaket. Senast uppdaterad: 12/4/2025

Medianpaket
company icon
CERN
Junior Fellow
Geneva, GE, Switzerland
Totalt per år
$76.6K
Nivå
L2
Grundlön
$76.6K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År på företaget
3 År
Års erfarenhet
3 År
Vilka är karriärnivåerna på CERN?
Senaste löneinlämningar
Lägg tillLägg till ersättningLägg till ersättning

Företag

Plats | Datum

Nivånamn

Tagg

Års yrkeserfarenhet

Totalt / På företaget

Total kompensation

Grundlön | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Inga löner hittades
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportera dataVisa lediga jobb

Bidra

Få Verifierade Löner i din Inkorg

Prenumerera på verifierade Datavetare erbjudanden.Du kommer att få en uppdelning av ersättningsdetaljer via e-post. Läs Mer

Denna webbplats skyddas av reCAPTCHA och Googles Integritetspolicy och Användarvillkor gäller.

Vanliga frågor

Det högst betalda lönepaketet som rapporterats för en Datavetare på CERN in Switzerland ligger på en årlig total ersättning på CHF 88,597. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på CERN för Datavetare rollen in Switzerland är CHF 61,971.

Utvalda jobb

    Inga utvalda jobb hittades för CERN

Relaterade företag

  • Uber
  • Flipkart
  • Netflix
  • LinkedIn
  • Pinterest
  • Se alla företag ➜

Andra resurser

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cern/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.