Cerence
Medianersättningspaketet för Mjukvaruingenjör in Canada på Cerence uppgår till CA$117K per year. Visa uppdelningen av grundlön, aktier och bonusar för Cerences totala ersättningspaket. Senast uppdaterad: 12/4/2025

Machine Learning Engineer
Montreal, QC, Canada
Totalt per år
$85K
Nivå
L2
Grundlön
$76.9K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$8.1K
År på företaget
1 År
Års erfarenhet
5 År
Vanliga frågor

Det högst betalda lönepaketet som rapporterats för en Mjukvaruingenjör på Cerence in Canada ligger på en årlig total ersättning på CA$127,475. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på Cerence för Mjukvaruingenjör rollen in Canada är CA$97,512.

