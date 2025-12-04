Företagskatalog
Centre for Development of Telematics
  • Löner
  • Mjukvaruingenjör

  • Alla Mjukvaruingenjör löner

Centre for Development of Telematics Mjukvaruingenjör Löner

Medianersättningspaketet för Mjukvaruingenjör in India på Centre for Development of Telematics uppgår till ₹1.37M per year. Visa uppdelningen av grundlön, aktier och bonusar för Centre for Development of Telematicss totala ersättningspaket. Senast uppdaterad: 12/4/2025

Medianpaket
company icon
Centre for Development of Telematics
Research Engineer
New Delhi, DL, India
Totalt per år
$15.5K
Nivå
L1
Grundlön
$15.5K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År på företaget
1 År
Års erfarenhet
1 År
Vilka är karriärnivåerna på Centre for Development of Telematics?
Senaste löneinlämningar
Företag

Plats | Datum

Nivånamn

Tagg

Års yrkeserfarenhet

Totalt / På företaget

Total kompensation

Grundlön | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlöner

Vanliga frågor

Det högst betalda lönepaketet som rapporterats för en Mjukvaruingenjör på Centre for Development of Telematics in India ligger på en årlig total ersättning på ₹3,315,767. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på Centre for Development of Telematics för Mjukvaruingenjör rollen in India är ₹1,368,601.

