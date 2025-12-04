Företagskatalog

Medianersättningspaketet för Mjukvaruingenjör in United States på CentralSquare Technologies uppgår till $93.5K per year. Visa uppdelningen av grundlön, aktier och bonusar för CentralSquare Technologiess totala ersättningspaket. Senast uppdaterad: 12/4/2025

Medianpaket
company icon
CentralSquare Technologies
Software Engineer
Sioux Falls, SD
Totalt per år
$93.5K
Nivå
L3
Grundlön
$85K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$8.5K
År på företaget
4 År
Års erfarenhet
5 År
Vilka är karriärnivåerna på CentralSquare Technologies?
Senaste löneinlämningar
Företag

Plats | Datum

Nivånamn

Tagg

Års yrkeserfarenhet

Totalt / På företaget

Total kompensation

Grundlön | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Inkluderade titlar

Skicka in ny titel

Full-Stack Mjukvaruingenjör

Vanliga frågor

Det högst betalda lönepaketet som rapporterats för en Mjukvaruingenjör på CentralSquare Technologies in United States ligger på en årlig total ersättning på $134,600. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på CentralSquare Technologies för Mjukvaruingenjör rollen in United States är $95,918.

Andra resurser

