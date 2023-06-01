Företagskatalog
Central Boston Elder Services
    Central Boston Elder Services is a non-profit organization that provides short and long-term care to seniors in Boston neighborhoods. They offer programs and services to help seniors remain self-sufficient and live independently in their homes. Eligibility for services is based on a sliding scale and funding is received from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Elder Affairs and private donations. The organization is professionally staffed and managed, and governed by an elected board of elders and health care professionals.

    https://centralboston.org
    1974
    126
    $10M-$50M
