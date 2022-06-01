Företagskatalog
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Löner

Centers for Disease Control and Preventions löner varierar från $111,000 i total ersättning per år för en Datavetare i den lägre delen till $195,975 för en UX-forskare i den högre delen. Levels.fyi samlar anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Senast uppdaterad: 9/10/2025

$160K

Datavetare
Median $111K

Hälsoinformatik

Economist
Median $140K
Informationsteknolog (IT)
$133K

Projektledare
$149K
UX-forskare
$196K
Vanliga frågor

Den högst betalda rollen som rapporterats på Centers for Disease Control and Prevention är UX-forskare at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total ersättning på $195,975. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på Centers for Disease Control and Prevention är $140,000.

