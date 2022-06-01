Företagskatalog
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Jobbar du här? Hävda ditt företag
Toppsinsikter
  • Dela något unikt om Centers for Disease Control and Prevention som kan vara till hjälp för andra (t.ex. intervjutips, val av team, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    CDC works 24/7 keeping America safe from health, safety and security threats, both foreign and domestic. Whether diseases start at home or abroad, are chronic or acute, curable or preventable, human error or deliberate attack, CDC fights it and supports communities and citizens to prevent it. CDC is the nation’s health protection agency - saving lives, protecting people from health threats, and saving money through prevention.For more information, please go to: http://www.cdc.gov/Comment Policy: Please visit http://www.cdc.gov/SocialMedia/Tools/CommentPolicy.html to view CDC’s social media comment policy.Privacy Notice Regarding Third Party Websites:Privacy Notice: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses third-party Web sites to share information and to encourage collaboration with the public. Third-party Web sites are not Government-owned or Government-operated. They are controlled and operated by a third party not affiliated with CDC. The CDC Privacy Policy does not apply to third-party Web sites or applications. To learn more about CDC’s privacy practices, please visit our Privacy Policy at http://www.cdc.gov/privacy.html.

    http://www.cdc.gov
    Webbsida
    1946
    Grundat år
    10,899
    Antal anställda
    $1B-$10B
    Uppskattad omsättning
    Huvudkontor

    Få Verifierade Löner i din Inkorg

    Prenumerera på verifierade erbjudanden.Du kommer att få en uppdelning av ersättningsdetaljer via e-post. Läs Mer

    Denna webbplats skyddas av reCAPTCHA och Googles Integritetspolicy och Användarvillkor gäller.

    Utvalda jobb

      Inga utvalda jobb hittades för Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    Relaterade företag

    • Databricks
    • Apple
    • PayPal
    • Tesla
    • Google
    • Se alla företag ➜

    Andra resurser