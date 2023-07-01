Företagskatalog
Center for Economic Growth
Toppsinsikter
    • Om

    The Center for Economic Growth (CEG) is a professional economic and business development organization that helps businesses in New York's Capital Region. They offer support for businesses looking to relocate or expand, as well as entrepreneurship and workforce training services. CEG also provides resources, support, and opportunities for business growth, and helps businesses source quality talent. They receive funding from various organizations, including the NYS Foundation for Science, Technology and Innovation, NIST/MEP, and National Grid. CEG is responsible for assisting local manufacturing and technology companies in generating sales, improving infrastructure, and overcoming growth barriers.

    http://www.ceg.org
    Webbsida
    1987
    Grundat år
    31
    Antal anställda
    $1M-$10M
    Uppskattad omsättning
    Huvudkontor

    Utvalda jobb

      Inga utvalda jobb hittades för Center for Economic Growth

    Andra resurser