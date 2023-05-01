Företagskatalog
Center for Disability Services
Jobbar du här? Hävda ditt företag
Toppsinsikter
  • Dela något unikt om Center for Disability Services som kan vara till hjälp för andra (t.ex. intervjutips, val av team, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    The Center for Disability Services is a provider of programs and services for individuals with disabilities in upstate New York. They offer comprehensive health care, residential services, education, adult programming, service coordination, and skilled nursing care. They also have a commercial printing, inserting, and mailing operation that employs over 200 individuals with disabilities. The Center has a Foundation that supports necessary services not funded by other sources. Their annual budget is approximately $129 million dollars and they employ over 2,700 workers in over 80 locations.

    cfdsny.org
    Webbsida
    1900
    Grundat år
    3,001
    Antal anställda
    Huvudkontor

    Få Verifierade Löner i din Inkorg

    Prenumerera på verifierade erbjudanden.Du kommer att få en uppdelning av ersättningsdetaljer via e-post. Läs Mer

    Denna webbplats skyddas av reCAPTCHA och Googles Integritetspolicy och Användarvillkor gäller.

    Utvalda jobb

      Inga utvalda jobb hittades för Center for Disability Services

    Relaterade företag

    • Uber
    • Lyft
    • PayPal
    • Roblox
    • Dropbox
    • Se alla företag ➜

    Andra resurser