Bybit Löner

Bybits löner varierar från $29,850 i total ersättning per år för en Försäljning i den lägre delen till $131,829 för en Affärsanalytiker i den högre delen. Levels.fyi samlar anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på Bybit. Senast uppdaterad: 10/10/2025

$160K

Mjukvaruingenjör
Median $110K

Backend-Mjukvaruingenjör

Dataanalytiker
Median $118K
Affärsanalytiker
$132K

Marknadsföring
$73.9K
Maskiningenjör
$50.2K
Produktdesigner
$111K
Produktchef
$67.9K
Försäljning
$29.9K
Affärsanalytiker at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $131,829.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Bybit är $91,900.

