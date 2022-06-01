Företagskatalog
Burns & McDonnell
Burns & McDonnell Löner

Burns & McDonnells löner varierar från $9,278 i total ersättning per år för en Civilingenjör i den lägre delen till $231,761 för en Lösningsarkitekt i den högre delen. Levels.fyi samlar anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på Burns & McDonnell. Senast uppdaterad: 10/10/2025

$160K

Elektroingenjör
Median $111K
Hårdvaruingenjör
Median $144K
Mjukvaruingenjör
Median $74K

Full-Stack Mjukvaruingenjör

Maskiningenjör
Median $110K
Projektledare
Median $210K
Affärsanalytiker
$129K
Civilingenjör
$9.3K
Styringenjör
$95.8K
Industridesigner
$90.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$130K
Managementkonsult
$99.5K
VVS-ingenjör
$131K
Produktdesigner
$119K
Lösningsarkitekt
$232K
Vanliga frågor

Den högst betalda rollen som rapporterats på Burns & McDonnell är Lösningsarkitekt at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total ersättning på $231,761. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på Burns & McDonnell är $115,100.

