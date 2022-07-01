Företagskatalog
BlueLabs
Arbetar du här? Gör anspråk på ditt företag
Toppinsikter
  • Bidra med något unikt om BlueLabs som kan vara till hjälp för andra (t.ex. intervjutips, val av team, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    We revolutionize how organizations approach complex challenges and activate their audiences. Whether the goal is selling a product, signing up individuals for healthcare, turning out the vote, or mobilizing activists and donors, we help our clients change behavior and drive radically better results. We dig deep into the data to understand your audience and its journey, test everything to find winning strategies, tailor outreach to each person, and bring these processes to scale through analytics technology and machine learning.Since 2013, across our clients we’ve run more than 1,000 randomized experiments, built hundreds of models, generated over 5 billion touch points, reached virtually every contactable person in the United States, and driven significant gains in some of the highest profile private sector, advocacy, and government programs.

    https://bluelabs.com
    Webbplats
    2013
    Grundades år
    150
    Antal anställda
    $10M-$50M
    Beräknad intäkt
    Huvudkontor

    Få verifierade löner i din inkorg

    Prenumerera på verifierade erbjudanden.Du får en uppdelning av kompensationsdetaljer via e-post. Läs mer

    Denna webbplats skyddas av reCAPTCHA och Googles Sekretesspolicy och Användarvillkor gäller.

    Utvalda jobb

      Inga utvalda jobb hittades för BlueLabs

    Relaterade företag

    • Lyft
    • PayPal
    • Netflix
    • Spotify
    • Airbnb
    • Se alla företag ➜

    Andra resurser