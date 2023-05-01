Företagskatalog
    • Om

    Blackline Safety Corp. develops and markets worker safety monitoring products and services globally. Its products include safety wearables, cloud-connected area monitors, lone worker monitoring solutions, and gas sensors. The company also offers cloud-hosted live safety monitoring portals, data analytics packages, and location technology. It serves various industries, including oil and gas, renewable energy, hazmat and fire response, and construction. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

    blacklinesafety.com
    Webbsida
    2004
    Grundat år
    481
    Antal anställda
    $50M-$100M
    Uppskattad omsättning
    Huvudkontor

