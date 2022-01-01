Företagskatalog
Blackbaud
Jobbar du här? Hävda ditt företag

Blackbaud Löner

Blackbauds löner varierar från $41,650 i total ersättning per år för en Kundservice i den lägre delen till $223,875 för en Personalavdelning i den högre delen. Levels.fyi samlar anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på Blackbaud. Senast uppdaterad: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Mjukvaruingenjör
Staff B $116K
Senior B $136K

Full-Stack Mjukvaruingenjör

Produktchef
Median $98.1K
Projektledare
Median $106K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
Chef för mjukvaruutveckling
Median $180K
Affärsanalytiker
$81.3K
Affärsutveckling
$62.3K
Kundservice
$41.7K
Personalavdelning
$224K
Produktdesigner
$101K
Försäljning
$95.7K
Saknar du din titel?

Sök efter alla löner på vår kompensationssida eller lägg till din lön för att hjälpa till att låsa upp sidan.


Intjänandeschema

33.3%

ÅR 1

33.3%

ÅR 2

33.4%

ÅR 3

Aktietyp
RSU

På Blackbaud omfattas RSUs av ett 3-årigt intjänandeschema:

  • 33.3% intjänas under 1st-ÅR (33.30% årligen)

  • 33.3% intjänas under 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årligen)

  • 33.4% intjänas under 3rd-ÅR (33.40% årligen)

Har du en fråga? Fråga communityn.

Besök Levels.fyi-communityn för att engagera dig med anställda från olika företag, få karriärtips och mycket mer.

Besök nu!

Vanliga frågor

Den högst betalda rollen som rapporterats på Blackbaud är Personalavdelning at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total ersättning på $223,875. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på Blackbaud är $100,500.

Utvalda jobb

    Inga utvalda jobb hittades för Blackbaud

Relaterade företag

  • ManTech
  • Visa
  • Citrix
  • HPE
  • Red Hat
  • Se alla företag ➜

Andra resurser