Blackbaud Löner

Blackbauds löner varierar från $41,650 i total ersättning per år för en Kundservice i den lägre delen till $223,875 för en Personalavdelning i den högre delen. Levels.fyi samlar anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på Blackbaud. Senast uppdaterad: 11/17/2025
33.3%
ÅR 1
33.3%
ÅR 2
33.4%
ÅR 3
På Blackbaud omfattas RSUs av ett 3-årigt intjänandeschema:
33.3% intjänas under 1st-ÅR (33.30% årligen)
33.3% intjänas under 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årligen)
33.4% intjänas under 3rd-ÅR (33.40% årligen)
