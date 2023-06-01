Företagskatalog
Bitvavo
Arbetar du här? Gör anspråk på ditt företag

Bitvavo Löner

Bitvavos löneintervall sträcker sig från $77,652 i total kompensation per år för en Datavetare på den nedre änden till $137,703 för en Projektledare på den övre änden. Levels.fyi samlar in anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på Bitvavo. Senast uppdaterad: 8/25/2025

$160K

Få betalt, inte utnyttjad

Vi har förhandlat tusentals erbjudanden och uppnår regelbundet $30K+ (ibland $300K+) ökningar.Få din lön förhandlad eller ditt CV granskat av de verkliga experterna - rekryterare som gör det dagligen.

Mjukvaruutvecklare
Median $104K

Backend-mjukvaruingenjör

Datavetare
$77.7K
Produktchef
$130K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
Projektledare
$138K
Saknar du din titel?

Sök efter alla löner på vår kompensationssida eller lägg till din lön för att hjälpa till att låsa upp sidan.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Bitvavo is Projektledare at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $137,703. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bitvavo is $117,110.

Utvalda jobb

    Inga utvalda jobb hittades för Bitvavo

Relaterade företag

  • Flipkart
  • Apple
  • Pinterest
  • Uber
  • Intuit
  • Se alla företag ➜

Andra resurser