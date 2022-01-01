Företagskatalog
Bentley Systems Löner

Bentley Systemss löner varierar från $8,861 i total ersättning per år för en Teknisk skribent i den lägre delen till $112,435 för en Chef för mjukvaruingenjörer i den högre delen. Levels.fyi samlar anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på Bentley Systems. Senast uppdaterad: 8/26/2025

$160K

Mjukvaruingenjör
Median $88.7K

Full-Stack Mjukvaruingenjör

Försäljning
Median $100K
Kundservice
$49K

Datavetare
$90.5K
Managementkonsult
$50.6K
Marknadsföring
$78.6K
Maskiningenjör
$25.5K
Produktdesigner
$64.3K
Produktchef
$99.2K
Projektledare
$108K
Cybersäkerhetsanalytiker
$99.5K
Chef för mjukvaruingenjörer
$112K
Teknisk skribent
$8.9K
Vanliga frågor

Korkein ilmoitettu palkka yrityksessä Bentley Systems on Chef för mjukvaruingenjörer at the Common Range Average level vuosittaisella kokonaiskorvauksella $112,435. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Bentley Systems ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $88,740.

