BenQ Löner

BenQs löneintervall sträcker sig från $21,449 i total kompensation per år för en Produktchef på den nedre änden till $32,017 för en Verksamhetsanalytiker på den övre änden. Levels.fyi samlar in anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på BenQ. Senast uppdaterad: 8/26/2025

$160K

Mjukvaruutvecklare
Median $32K
Verksamhetsanalytiker
$32K
Affärsutveckling
$25.8K

Produktchef
$21.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BenQ is Verksamhetsanalytiker at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $32,017. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BenQ is $28,910.

