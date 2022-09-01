Företagskatalog
Bending Spoons
Jobbar du här? Hävda ditt företag

Bending Spoons Löner

Bending Spoonss löner varierar från $55,272 i total ersättning per år för en Marknadsföring i den lägre delen till $154,372 för en Datavetare i den högre delen. Levels.fyi samlar anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på Bending Spoons. Senast uppdaterad: 8/26/2025

$160K

Få Betalt, Inte Lurad

Vi har förhandlat tusentals erbjudanden och uppnår regelbundet 300 000+ kr (ibland 3 miljoner+ kr) i höjningar. Få din lön förhandlad eller ditt CV granskat av riktiga experter - rekryterare som gör det dagligen.

Mjukvaruingenjör
Median $83.8K

Backend-Mjukvaruingenjör

Affärsanalytiker
$71.3K
Dataanalytiker
$65.6K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
Datavetare
$154K
Marknadsföring
$55.3K
Produktchef
$59.7K
Rekryterare
$86K
Saknar du din titel?

Sök efter alla löner på vår kompensationssida eller lägg till din lön för att hjälpa till att låsa upp sidan.


Vanliga frågor

Bending Spoonsで報告されている最高給与の職種はDatavetare at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$154,372です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Bending Spoonsで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$71,324です。

Utvalda jobb

    Inga utvalda jobb hittades för Bending Spoons

Relaterade företag

  • Microsoft
  • SoFi
  • LinkedIn
  • Spotify
  • Databricks
  • Se alla företag ➜

Andra resurser