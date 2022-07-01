Företagskatalog
BEN
BEN Löner

BENs löneintervall sträcker sig från $109,450 i total kompensation per år för en Datavetare på den nedre änden till $224,400 för en Chef för datavetenskap på den övre änden. Levels.fyi samlar in anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på BEN. Senast uppdaterad: 8/25/2025

$160K

Få betalt, inte utnyttjad

Dataanalytiker
$115K
Chef för datavetenskap
$224K
Datavetare
$109K

FAQ

Най-високоплатената роля, докладвана в BEN, е Chef för datavetenskap at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $224,400. Това включва основна заплата, както и всяко потенциално дялово възнаграждение и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение, докладвано в BEN, е $115,420.

Andra resurser