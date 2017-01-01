Företagskatalog
Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration
    • Om

    Restoration Plaza: A beacon of community transformation for over five decades. Our non-profit organization stands at the forefront of sustainable neighborhood development and racial justice initiatives, empowering residents through strategic programs that build economic opportunity and social cohesion. With deep roots in the community and a forward-looking vision, we continue to create pathways to prosperity while preserving cultural heritage. Join us as we shape a more equitable future where all community members can thrive.

    restorationplaza.org
    Webbsida
    1967
    Grundat år
    129
    Antal anställda
    Huvudkontor

