Basis Technologies
Basis Technologies Löner

Basis Technologiess löner varierar från $70,853 i total ersättning per år för en Marknadsföring i den lägre delen till $242,661 för en Produktchef i den högre delen. Levels.fyi samlar anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på Basis Technologies. Senast uppdaterad: 10/10/2025

$160K

Mjukvaruingenjör
Median $96K
Dataanalytiker
$95.9K
Datavetare
$73.4K

Marknadsföring
$70.9K
Produktchef
$243K
Rekryterare
$88.4K
Försäljning
$209K
Chef för mjukvaruingenjörer
$220K
Vanliga frågor

Den högst betalda rollen som rapporterats på Basis Technologies är Produktchef at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total ersättning på $242,661. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på Basis Technologies är $95,938.

