AXS Löner

AXSs löner varierar från $99,500 i total ersättning per år för en Kundservice i den lägre delen till $198,990 för en Chef för mjukvaruingenjörer i den högre delen. Levels.fyi samlar anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på AXS. Senast uppdaterad: 10/10/2025

$160K

Produktchef
Median $113K
Mjukvaruingenjör
Median $105K
Kundservice
$99.5K

Dataanalytiker
$119K
Chef för mjukvaruingenjörer
$199K
Vanliga frågor

Rolul cu cea mai mare plată raportată la AXS este Chef för mjukvaruingenjörer at the Common Range Average level cu o compensație totală anuală de $198,990. Aceasta include salariul de bază precum și orice potențială compensație în acțiuni și bonusuri.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la AXS este $113,000.

