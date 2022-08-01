Avid Technology Professionals Löner

Företagskatalog
Avid Technology Professionalss löner varierar från $81,594 i total ersättning per år för en Mjukvaruingenjör i den lägre delen till $125,625 för en Projektledare i den högre delen. Levels.fyi samlar anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på Avid Technology Professionals. Senast uppdaterad: 8/27/2025

$160K

Marknadsföringsoperationer
$107K
Projektledare
$126K
Mjukvaruingenjör
$81.6K

Vanliga frågor

The highest paying role reported at Avid Technology Professionals is Projektledare at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $125,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avid Technology Professionals is $107,485.

Andra resurser