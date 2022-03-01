Företagskatalog
AVEVA
AVEVA Löner

AVEVAs löner varierar från $26,427 i total ersättning per år för en Försäljning i den lägre delen till $209,000 för en Chef för mjukvaruingenjörer i den högre delen. Levels.fyi samlar anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på AVEVA. Senast uppdaterad: 8/26/2025

$160K

Mjukvaruingenjör
Associate Software Engineer $104K
Software Engineer I $106K
Software Engineer II $128K
Senior Software Engineer $160K

Backend-Mjukvaruingenjör

Full-Stack Mjukvaruingenjör

Chef för mjukvaruingenjörer
Median $209K
Informationsteknolog (IT)
Median $111K

Marknadsföring
Median $120K
Kundservice
$147K
Datavetare
$99.5K
Finansanalytiker
$102K
Produktdesigner
$100K
Produktchef
$128K
Programchef
$67.2K
Projektledare
$92.2K
Försäljning
$26.4K
Lösningsarkitekt
$113K
Teknisk programchef
$148K
Vanliga frågor

Den högst betalda rollen som rapporterats på AVEVA är Chef för mjukvaruingenjörer med en årlig total ersättning på $209,000. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på AVEVA är $111,000.

