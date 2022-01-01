Företagskatalog
Avenue Code
Avenue Code Löner

Avenue Codes löner varierar från $22,038 i total ersättning per år för en Rekryterare i den lägre delen till $201,000 för en Projektledare i den högre delen. Levels.fyi samlar anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på Avenue Code. Senast uppdaterad: 8/26/2025

$160K

Mjukvaruingenjör
Median $30.1K

Backend-Mjukvaruingenjör

Produktchef
Median $95.9K
Affärsanalytiker
$111K

Produktdesigner
$39.6K
Projektledare
$201K
Rekryterare
$22K
Chef för mjukvaruingenjörer
$52.3K
Lösningsarkitekt
$71.6K
UX-forskare
$135K
Vanliga frågor

