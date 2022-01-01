Företagskatalog
Asurion
Asurion Löner

Asurions löner varierar från $44,100 i total ersättning per år för en Information Technologist (IT) i den lägre delen till $230,000 för en Chef för mjukvaruingenjörer i den högre delen. Levels.fyi samlar anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på Asurion. Senast uppdaterad: 10/10/2025

$160K

Mjukvaruingenjör
Software Engineer 1 $90.2K
Software Engineer 2 $142K
Tech Lead $169K
Software Engineer 4 $190K
Software Engineer 5 $222K

Backend-Mjukvaruingenjör

Full-Stack Mjukvaruingenjör

Datavetare
Median $160K
Produktchef
Median $145K

Chef för mjukvaruingenjörer
Median $230K
Affärsanalytiker
Median $93K
Produktdesigner
Median $123K
Revisor
$57.1K
Chef för affärsoperationer
$94.9K
Kundservice
$52.8K
Chef för datavetenskap
$179K
Finansanalytiker
$69.3K
Personalresurser
Median $99K
Information Technologist (IT)
$44.1K
Juridik
$75.4K
Marknadsföring
$209K
Marknadsföringsoperationer
$118K
Produktdesignchef
$185K
Programchef
$156K
Försäljning
$65.3K
Lösningsarkitekt
$72.6K
UX-forskare
$139K
Vanliga frågor

De best betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Asurion is Chef för mjukvaruingenjörer met een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $230,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Asurion is $123,333.

Andra resurser