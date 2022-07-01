Företagskatalog
Astellas Gene Therapies
Toppsinsikter
    Om

    Astellas Gene Therapies is an Astellas Center of Excellence developing genetic medicines with the potential to deliver transformative value for patients. Based on an innovative scientific approach and industry leading internal manufacturing capability and expertise, we are currently exploring three gene therapy modalities: gene replacement, exon skipping gene therapy, and vectorized RNA knockdown and will also advance additional Astellas gene therapy programs toward clinical investigation. We are based in San Francisco, with manufacturing and laboratory facilities in South San Francisco and Sanford, North Carolina.

    astellasgenetherapies.com
    Webbsida
    2012
    Grundat år
    420
    Antal anställda
    $50M-$100M
    Uppskattad omsättning
    Huvudkontor

