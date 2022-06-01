Företagskatalog
APTIM
Arbetar du här? Gör anspråk på ditt företag
Toppinsikter
  • Bidra med något unikt om APTIM som kan vara till hjälp för andra (t.ex. intervjutips, val av team, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    Whether its safeguarding and maintaining critical power infrastructure, helping communities recover from natural disasters, enabling our armed forces and first responders, or transforming landfills into public parks, we go to work each day knowing that we are making an impact on the world. These are huge responsibilities, and we take them seriously.Thinking differently and challenging the norm is our mandate. Every day we plan for the unexpected, develop critical insights, and deliver new, creative, adaptive solutions. We do this by leveraging teams that include engineers, scientists, builders, economists, craft professionals, procurement, logistics and process experts.APTIM specializes in engineering, program management, environmental services, disaster recovery, complex facility maintenance, and construction services. Serving Government, Oil, Gas, Chemical, Industrial, Commercial, and Power clients, we are your partner and relentless advocate.

    aptim.com
    Webbplats
    1926
    Grundades år
    2,250
    Antal anställda
    $500M-$1B
    Beräknad intäkt
    Huvudkontor

    Få verifierade löner i din inkorg

    Prenumerera på verifierade erbjudanden.Du får en uppdelning av kompensationsdetaljer via e-post. Läs mer

    Denna webbplats skyddas av reCAPTCHA och Googles Sekretesspolicy och Användarvillkor gäller.

    Utvalda jobb

      Inga utvalda jobb hittades för APTIM

    Relaterade företag

    • Latham & Watkins
    • Orion Innovation
    • Synechron
    • Hyland
    • MORSE
    • Se alla företag ➜

    Andra resurser