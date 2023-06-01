Företagskatalog
AppOmni
    Om

    AppOmni provides SaaS Security Management software that offers data access visibility, management, and security for SaaS solutions. Its patented technology deeply scans APIs, security controls, and configuration settings to evaluate the current state of SaaS deployments and compare against best practices and business intent. The company's leadership team brings expertise from leading SaaS providers, high tech companies, and cybersecurity vendors. AppOmni was named a 2021 SINET16 Innovator and one of Dark Reading's "11 Cybersecurity Vendors to Watch in 2021."

    https://appomni.com
    Webbplats
    2018
    Grundades år
    126
    Antal anställda
    $10M-$50M
    Beräknad intäkt
    Huvudkontor

    Andra resurser