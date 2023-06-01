Företagskatalog
AnyRoad
Arbetar du här? Gör anspråk på ditt företag
Toppinsikter
  • Bidra med något unikt om AnyRoad som kan vara till hjälp för andra (t.ex. intervjutips, val av team, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    AnyRoad is a platform that helps global brands measure, scale, and implement experiential marketing campaigns. It provides data intelligence sourced from experience-based marketing to create brand loyalty, change consumer behavior, and understand brand associations. AnyRoad's software integrates into various systems to build a model of how experiences build loyalty, increase brand perception, and revenue. Companies like Anheuser-Busch, Honda, Michaels, and Tabasco use AnyRoad to measure the impact of their experiential marketing.

    http://www.anyroad.com
    Webbplats
    2014
    Grundades år
    126
    Antal anställda
    $1M-$10M
    Beräknad intäkt
    Huvudkontor

    Få verifierade löner i din inkorg

    Prenumerera på verifierade erbjudanden.Du får en uppdelning av kompensationsdetaljer via e-post. Läs mer

    Denna webbplats skyddas av reCAPTCHA och Googles Sekretesspolicy och Användarvillkor gäller.

    Utvalda jobb

      Inga utvalda jobb hittades för AnyRoad

    Relaterade företag

    • Airbnb
    • Google
    • Spotify
    • Pinterest
    • Microsoft
    • Se alla företag ➜

    Andra resurser