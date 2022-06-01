Företagskatalog
Amentum
Toppsinsikter
    Om

    Amentum is a premier global technical and engineering services partner supporting critical programs of national significance across defense, security, intelligence, energy, and environment. We draw from a century-old heritage of operational excellence, mission focus, and successful execution underpinned by a strong culture of safety and ethics. Headquartered in Germantown, Md., we employ more than 20,000 people in 48 states and 28 foreign countries and territories. Visit us at amentum.com to explore how we deliver excellence for our customers’ most vital missions.

    amentum.com
    Webbsida
    2020
    Grundat år
    26,020
    Antal anställda
    $1B-$10B
    Uppskattad omsättning
    Huvudkontor

