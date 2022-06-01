Företagskatalog
Adient
Jobbar du här? Hävda ditt företag
Toppsinsikter
  • Dela något unikt om Adient som kan vara till hjälp för andra (t.ex. intervjutips, val av team, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    Adient is a global leader in automotive seating. With approximately 77,000 employees in 32 countries, Adient operates 202 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. We produce and deliver automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing — and into more than 19 million vehicles every year.

    http://www.adient.com
    Webbsida
    2016
    Grundat år
    86,000
    Antal anställda
    $10B+
    Uppskattad omsättning
    Huvudkontor

    Få Verifierade Löner i din Inkorg

    Prenumerera på verifierade erbjudanden.Du kommer att få en uppdelning av ersättningsdetaljer via e-post. Läs Mer

    Denna webbplats skyddas av reCAPTCHA och Googles Integritetspolicy och Användarvillkor gäller.

    Utvalda jobb

      Inga utvalda jobb hittades för Adient

    Relaterade företag

    • DoorDash
    • LinkedIn
    • SoFi
    • Spotify
    • Tesla
    • Se alla företag ➜

    Andra resurser