ABB Produktdesigner Löner i Philadelphia Area

Produktdesigner-ersättning in Philadelphia Area på ABB uppgår till $94K per year för Product Designer. Visa uppdelningen av grundlön, aktier och bonusar för ABBs totala ersättningspaket. Senast uppdaterad: 9/30/2025

Genomsnitt Kompensation Efter Nivå
Nivånamn
Totalt
Grundlön
Aktier
Bonus
Associate Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer
$94K
$94K
$0
$0
Senior Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senaste löneinlämningar
Företag

Plats | Datum

Nivånamn

Tagg

Års yrkeserfarenhet

Totalt / På företaget

Total kompensation

Grundlön | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Vanliga frågor

Det högst betalda lönepaketet som rapporterats för en Produktdesigner på ABB in Philadelphia Area ligger på en årlig total ersättning på $98,000. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på ABB för Produktdesigner rollen in Philadelphia Area är $90,000.

