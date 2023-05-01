Företagskatalog
3DEO
    3DEO is a leading additive manufacturing service provider that combines mass production metal 3D printing capabilities with multi-disciplinary design and product development expertise. They offer true end-to-end solutions using their own proprietary technology and approach every project as a collaborative partnership. They serve customers in the medical, industrial, consumer products, and aerospace industries and help with early-stage design, component functionality optimization, design for additive manufacturing, and production at scale. They hold more than 20 patents for their 3D printing technology and have won numerous awards for their material properties, capabilities, and designs.

    http://www.3deo.co
    2016
    126
    $10M-$50M
