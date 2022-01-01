Företagskatalog
11:FS
11:FS Löner

11:FSs löneintervall sträcker sig från $79,395 i total kompensation per år för en Mjukvaruutvecklare på den nedre änden till $99,494 för en Produktchef på den övre änden. Levels.fyi samlar in anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på 11:FS. Senast uppdaterad: 8/10/2025

$160K

Datavetare
$98K
Produktchef
$99.5K
Mjukvaruutvecklare
$79.4K

FAQ

Den högst betalande rollen som rapporterats på 11:FS är Produktchef at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total kompensation på $99,494. Detta inkluderar baslön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den medianårliga totala kompensationen som rapporterats på 11:FS är $98,000.

Andra resurser