10x Genomics
10x Genomics Löner

10x Genomicss löneintervall sträcker sig från $92,859 i total kompensation per år för en Fastighetschef på den nedre änden till $477,375 för en Chef för mjukvaruutveckling på den övre änden. Levels.fyi samlar in anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på 10x Genomics. Senast uppdaterad: 8/19/2025

$160K

Mjukvaruutvecklare
Median $332K

Kvalitetssäkringsingenjör

Maskiningenjör
Median $230K
Biomedicinsk ingenjör
$120K

Datavetare
$347K
Fastighetschef
$92.9K
IT-teknolog
$203K
Juridik
$375K
Marknadsföringsoperationer
$285K
Optisk ingenjör
$219K
Produktdesigner
$159K
Produktchef
$353K
Rekryterare
$214K
Chef för mjukvaruutveckling
$477K
FAQ

Den högst betalande rollen som rapporterats på 10x Genomics är Chef för mjukvaruutveckling at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total kompensation på $477,375. Detta inkluderar baslön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den medianårliga totala kompensationen som rapporterats på 10x Genomics är $230,000.

