Single Grain
    Single Grain is a fully remote results driven digital marketing agency. We've worked with Series A start-ups to tech giants and enterprises, such as Uber, Amazon, and Salesforce.We have a blog, two podcasts, and YouTube channel as a testament to our digital marketing expertise. The podcasts hosted by our CEO, Eric Siu, called Marketing School and Leveling Up amass over 1.5 million downloads/month. We speak at conferences as well as host our own, our blog sees over 350,000 visitors/month, and the Leveling Up YouTube channel has 55,000 subscribers and counting. It's our mission to level up every human by educating and moving the marketing industry forward.

    singlegrain.com
    2005
    45
    $1M-$10M
