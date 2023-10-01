Företagskatalog
National Institute of Standards and Technology
National Institute of Standards and Technology Löner

National Institute of Standards and Technologys löneintervall sträcker sig från $60,300 i total kompensation per år för en Mjukvaruutvecklare på den nedre änden till $195,020 för en Teknisk programchef på den övre änden.

$160K

Maskinvaruingenjör
$129K
Optisk ingenjör
$82.4K
Mjukvaruutvecklare
$60.3K

Teknisk programchef
$195K
Den högst betalande rollen som rapporterats på National Institute of Standards and Technology är Teknisk programchef at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total kompensation på $195,020. Detta inkluderar baslön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den medianårliga totala kompensationen som rapporterats på National Institute of Standards and Technology är $105,880.

Andra resurser