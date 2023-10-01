National Institute of Standards and Technology Löner

National Institute of Standards and Technologys löneintervall sträcker sig från $60,300 i total kompensation per år för en Mjukvaruutvecklare på den nedre änden till $195,020 för en Teknisk programchef på den övre änden. Levels.fyi samlar in anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på National Institute of Standards and Technology. Senast uppdaterad: 7/27/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
Sök efter alla löner på vår kompensationssida eller lägg till din lön för att hjälpa till att låsa upp sidan.