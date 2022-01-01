National Grid Löner

Företagskatalog
National Grids löneintervall sträcker sig från $61,152 i total kompensation per år för en Kemisk ingenjör på den nedre änden till $238,800 för en Chef för mjukvaruutveckling på den övre änden. Levels.fyi samlar in anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på National Grid. Senast uppdaterad: 7/27/2025

$160K

Datavetare
Median $154K
Mjukvaruutvecklare
Median $142K
Verksamhetsanalytiker
Median $120K

Dataanalytiker
Median $73.4K
Maskiningenjör
Median $100K
Kemisk ingenjör
$61.2K
Civilingenjör
$148K
Elektroingenjör
$163K
Personal
$114K
IT-teknolog
$80.4K
Managementkonsult
$101K
Produktchef
$114K
Programchef
$163K
Projektledare
$115K
Cybersäkerhetsanalytiker
$153K
Chef för mjukvaruutveckling
$239K
Lösningsarkitekt
$227K
UX-forskare
$159K
FAQ

Den högst betalande rollen som rapporterats på National Grid är Chef för mjukvaruutveckling at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total kompensation på $238,800. Detta inkluderar baslön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den medianårliga totala kompensationen som rapporterats på National Grid är $130,800.

