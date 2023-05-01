Företagskatalog
Mohawk Valley Health System
    • Om

    MVHS is a healthcare delivery system that includes St. Elizabeth Medical Center and Faxton St. Luke's Healthcare, serving three counties. They offer a range of services including inpatient, primary, multi-specialty and long-term care, bariatric surgery, maternal child services, stroke care, surgical services, orthopedic services, cancer care, dialysis, diabetes program, rehabilitation, home care, cardiac care, imaging, wound care, emergency services, urgent care, outpatient laboratory services and more.

    mvhealthsystem.org
    Webbplats
    2014
    Grundades år
    3,001
    Antal anställda
    $1B-$10B
    Beräknad intäkt
    Huvudkontor

