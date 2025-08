Custom Work Station Offered by employer

Gender Neutral Bathrooms Offered by employer

Health Insurance 100$ Deductible. 100% Covered.

On-Site Mother's Room Offered by employer

Paternity Leave 2 months

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Company Phones Offered by employer

Mega Backdoor Roth IRA Offered by employer

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Maternity Leave 4 months

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 19 days

401k 100% match on the first 12% of base salary up to $19,500

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Offered by employer

Sick Time Unlimited

Immigration Assistance Offered by employer

Remote Work Offered by employer

Disability Insurance STD and LTD

Life Insurance 2x base salary up to $1M

Fertility Assistance Offers taxable reimbursement of up to $10,000 for each egg preservation cycle, up to a maximum of 2 cycles

Adoption Assistance Includes taxable reimbursement of up to $10,000 for eligible adoption or surrogacy expenses

Employee Assistance Program Up to 5 counseling visits per topic per 12-month period