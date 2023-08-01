Företagskatalog
LINE
LINE Löner

LINEs löneintervall sträcker sig från $19,962 i total kompensation per år för en Copywriter på den nedre änden till $73,376 för en Datavetare på den övre änden. Levels.fyi samlar in anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på LINE. Senast uppdaterad: 7/26/2025

$160K

Mjukvaruutvecklare
L1 $41K
L2 $55.2K
L3 $61.3K
L4 $71.4K
Verksamhetsanalytiker
$59.6K
Copywriter
$20K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Datavetare
$73.4K
Marknadsföring
$25.1K
Produktdesigner
$42K
Produktchef
$64K
Programchef
$35.8K
Chef för mjukvaruutveckling
$63.9K
FAQ

Den högst betalande rollen som rapporterats på LINE är Datavetare at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total kompensation på $73,376. Detta inkluderar baslön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den medianårliga totala kompensationen som rapporterats på LINE är $57,385.

