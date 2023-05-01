Företagskatalog
ICON
ICON Löner

ICONs löneintervall sträcker sig från $114,395 i total kompensation per år för en Mjukvaruutvecklare på den nedre änden till $173,400 för en Produktchef på den övre änden. Levels.fyi samlar in anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på ICON. Senast uppdaterad: 7/31/2025

$160K

Kontrollingenjör
$136K
Datavetare
$119K
Maskiningenjör
$129K

Produktdesigner
$119K
Produktchef
$173K
Mjukvaruutvecklare
$114K
FAQ

Vị trí được trả lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại ICON là Produktchef at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $173,400. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu tiềm năng và tiền thưởng nào.
Tổng thu nhập trung vị hàng năm được báo cáo tại ICON là $124,380.

