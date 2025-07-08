Företagskatalog
Hinduja Group
Arbetar du här? Gör anspråk på ditt företag

Hinduja Group Löner

Hinduja Groups löneintervall sträcker sig från $2,025 i total kompensation per år för en Produktchef på den nedre änden till $31,537 för en Managementkonsult på den övre änden. Levels.fyi samlar in anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på Hinduja Group. Senast uppdaterad: 7/27/2025

$160K

Få betalt, inte utnyttjad

Vi har förhandlat tusentals erbjudanden och uppnår regelbundet $30K+ (ibland $300K+) ökningar.Få din lön förhandlad eller ditt CV granskat av de verkliga experterna - rekryterare som gör det dagligen.

Managementkonsult
$31.5K
Maskiningenjör
$12.4K
Produktchef
$2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Försäljning
$11.3K
Saknar du din titel?

Sök efter alla löner på vår kompensationssida eller lägg till din lön för att hjälpa till att låsa upp sidan.


FAQ

Hinduja Groupで報告された最高給の職種はManagementkonsult at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$31,537です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Hinduja Groupで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$11,826です。

Utvalda jobb

    Inga utvalda jobb hittades för Hinduja Group

Relaterade företag

  • Google
  • Stripe
  • Pinterest
  • PayPal
  • Roblox
  • Se alla företag ➜

Andra resurser