Företagskatalog
Fortna
Arbetar du här? Gör anspråk på ditt företag

Fortna Löner

Fortnas löneintervall sträcker sig från $93,465 i total kompensation per år för en Projektledare på den nedre änden till $306,525 för en Produktchef på den övre änden. Levels.fyi samlar in anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på Fortna. Senast uppdaterad: 7/26/2025

$160K

Få betalt, inte utnyttjad

Vi har förhandlat tusentals erbjudanden och uppnår regelbundet $30K+ (ibland $300K+) ökningar.Få din lön förhandlad eller ditt CV granskat av de verkliga experterna - rekryterare som gör det dagligen.

Maskiningenjör
Median $115K
Produktchef
$307K
Projektledare
$93.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Försäljning
$118K
Mjukvaruutvecklare
$123K
Chef för mjukvaruutveckling
$179K
Saknar du din titel?

Sök efter alla löner på vår kompensationssida eller lägg till din lön för att hjälpa till att låsa upp sidan.


FAQ

Den højest betalende rolle rapporteret hos Fortna er Produktchef at the Common Range Average level med en årlig samlet kompensation på $306,525. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den mediane årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Fortna er $120,490.

Utvalda jobb

    Inga utvalda jobb hittades för Fortna

Relaterade företag

  • Spotify
  • Dropbox
  • Amazon
  • Intuit
  • DoorDash
  • Se alla företag ➜

Andra resurser